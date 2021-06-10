Annual Lake Hamilton Independence Day Fireworks to begin at new time, Labor Day fireworks to resume after 3-year hiatus

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. – Officials with Visit Hot Springs announced Thursday that the annual free fireworks display for Independence Day on Lake Hamilton will be held Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Visit Hot Springs CEO said the time change was due to some confusion.

“We had been scheduling the annual fireworks shows ‘at dark,’” Arrison said. “But that caused some confusion among our spectators because of the uncertainty of when ‘dark’ would occur. So we decided to schedule the show to begin at a specific time to avoid uncertainty.”

If it rains on Independence Day, the fireworks will happen on Monday, July 5.

Officials also announced Thursday a Labor Day fireworks display will be reinstated this year after a three-year hiatus.

The display will be held Sunday, September 5 or Monday, September 6 if it rains.

“After a three-year interruption we are adding the Labor Day fireworks back to our schedule,” Arrison said. “We had so many requests from the public for resumption of the Labor Day display that we decided it was time to resume that tradition.”

The fireworks are shot from barges in the middle of Lake Hamilton at the first Highway 7 bridge.

Officials ask those who want to watch the fireworks from the water to keep a safe distance from the launching area and watch for fellow boaters.

The fireworks will be synchronized with music on radio station 97.5 FM.