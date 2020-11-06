Another record high of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas, concern about strain on hospitals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The United States recorded more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases two days in a row this week.

A similar situation in Arkansas, a new record high of cases reported for a second day in a row.

“We’re having an alarming trend of a high increase in the numbers of cases in Arkansas, which is very similar to what we’re seeing around the country,” Arkansas Dept. of Health Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha.

Friday the Arkansas Department of Health speaking about the recent spike in cases.

1,870 new cases have been reported Friday, Thursday there were 1,548 and Wednesday 1,293.

Doctor Dillaha says these increases will put stress on hospital staff across the state.

“It’s already causing a strain, we’ve had an increasing number of hospitalizations not just from COVID but from other things too and hospitals are stretched very thin,” Dillaha said.

Earlier this week Governor Asa Hutchinson said the increase in hospitalizations breaks the recent trend of smaller numbers.

“For them to be so high at this point going into the colder months, and into the holidays is of great concern,” Dr. Dillaha said.

The next few weeks will be critical. Dr. Dillaha said we’re on an upward trend and everyone should be concerned.

“We also need to encourage people to avoid larger groups,” Dr. Dillaha said. “Maintain a group of 10 or fewer and in communities where there is high spread we are encouraging people just to stay with their households.”

She also reminds Arkansas what they need to do to stop the spread and said consistency is key.

“We know that maintaining a social distance and wearing a cloth face covering when people are out in public does a really good job of preventing spread, so if people adhere to that consistently then that will make a big difference,” Dr. Dillaha said.