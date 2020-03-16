Another Wet Week Will Lead to Moderate Rain Totals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Same story, different week…at least that’s what it feels like. There will be very little changes to the weather pattern this week as multiple fronts continue to impact the state with even more rainfall. By the end of the week, we’ll likely see rain totals ranging from one to five inches across the Natural State.



The weather pattern:

A a ridge of high pressure will be building over the eastern Gulf of Mexico while a trough of low pressure over the SW US. This set-up will provide strong upper-level southwesterly flow over Arkansas, the Southern Plains, and the Mid-South. Upper-level flow will contain numerous disturbances, resulting in periods of rain and thunderstorms to the state.

At this time, Flash Flooding is not a big concern since the rain will come over a long period of time rather than a short 24-hour period. It is possible there will be some temporary street and road flooding at times when there are heavy downpours.





Across the state most can expect one to two inches of rain, but it is possible some places get four to five inches before the work week is over.