LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Medicine in high demand is becoming more difficult to get into patients’ hands. Most notable is amoxicillin, the go-to antibiotic for treating colds, pneumonia, strep throat, bronchitis, etc.

Year-round, Amoxicillin is used for ear infections, urinary tract infections, and other ailments. However, with how many respiratory viruses are getting passed around right now, doctors and pharmacies are having to get creative with treatment.

At Kavanaugh Pharmacy in Little Rock, every day is a labor to make sure each person gets what they need. About a month ago, pharmacist Anne Pace said filling certain prescriptions has been increasingly difficult.

“Amoxicillin”, Pace named. “During the summer we may go through one or two of them. This time of year, six, seven, eight a day easily.”

Amoxicillin use ramps up every winter as flu season does. This year Pace said, “Demand for it has probably far exceeded what it has been in the last year or two in just this time of year, and so maybe the manufacturers of it were not quite prepared to have the supply where we need it right now.”

Pace theorizes the shortage could be from more than just supply chain issues but also increased demand from more people getting sick with flu-like illnesses as COVID precautions like masks become less common.

“Every day I feel like I’m telling my staff, well, here’s another drug that we can’t get”, Pace admitted.

One example she gave of how the amoxicillin shortage is affecting other drugs you might be prescribed is Cefdinir. If you have a penicillin allergy, Cefdinir is your first choice, but some doctors are prescribing it for the general public with amoxicillin in supply not guaranteed.

Pace pointed to where Kavanaugh’s Pharmacy’s Cefdinir is shelved. “It’s empty. We can’t get any right now,” she said.

“Doctors are writing prescriptions for these products, not knowing if they are available. And so they are trying to substitute it for maybe what their second choice would be, which may then end up being harder to get because it’s not as common”, Pace explained.

She added in some cases this is causing a delay in treatment for patients.

Kavanaugh Pharmacy has stayed ahead of the amoxicillin shortage by overbuying it any time stock becomes available. The pharmacy is also buying various strengths of the antibiotic they normally wouldn’t carry, then calculating how to convert it to the proper strength in-house.

She asks any affected people to please be patient.

“A lot of just back and forth communication, trying to still make sure we get the best medication for the patient based on what we have, but it changes day to day”, Pace concluded. “We need to solve the problems today.”