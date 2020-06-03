ANTIFA rumors floating around social media, police monitoring situation

BENTON, Ark. — You may have seen rumors floating around on social media on planned ANTIFA protests. Many of them have gone viral and many of them are false, according to law enforcement.

Some of those rumors say ANTIFA is organizing bus rides to take protesters into white neighborhoods to loot homes.

The posts usually have phrases like “Please pass this along” and “My friend sent me this” in an effort to get maximum exposure.

We spoke with the Benton Police Department and heard of the same “threat” and they do not know if it’s real or not, so they are being proactive and ready in case it does happen.

