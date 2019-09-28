Apply for a once-in-a-lifetime youth deer hunt at Cooks Lake on Dale Bumpers White River NWR

CASSCOE, Ark. – Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will host a special hunting experience at Cook’s Lake, Dec. 7-8, 2019. Applications for the hunt will be accepted through Oct. 20, 2019.

Six youth applicants who are 6 through 15 years old as of Dec. 1, 2019 will be invited to experience this incredible opportunity to hunt and experience the thrill of deer camp like never before. Each selected participant must be accompanied on the hunt by a chaperone who cannot possess a firearm on the hunt. Youths who have completed hunter education must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years old. Youths who have not completed hunter education must be under the direct supervision of an adult at least 21 years old. A chaperone and/or firearm can be provided if the youth needs either for the hunt.

In addition to the hunt itself, participants and their chaperones will be able to stay overnight at the Potlatch Conservation Education Center at Cooks Lake thanks to the help of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation. Orientation will begin on Dec. 6, which will include a tour of the facility and the stand locations.

To apply visit https://www.fws.gov/refuge/White_River/permits/special_hunts.html and fill out the electronic survey form under the application link. Applicants also may apply in person at the USFWS visitor center in St. Charles or an application can be mailed if internet access is not available.

Participants in this hunt will be chosen and notified during the week of Oct. 28. For more information, contact Jay Hitchcock at 870-282-8246.