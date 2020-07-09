AR: 10,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/4

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 10,797 initial unemployment claims filed in Arkansas for the week ending July 4, according to the Labor Department’s weekly report.

This is an increase of 402 from an adjusted number of 10,395 (week ending on June 27).

In Arkansas, there were 9,938 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for the week ending July 4. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) was last updated on June 20 and shows 7,251 claims were filed.

This week Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said the increase in fraudulent claims during the pandemic caused about 20,000 Arkansas families to be locked out of their accounts.

DOL: “The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending June 20 was 32,922,335, an increase of 1,410,788 from the previous week. There were 1,612,122 persons claiming benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2019.”

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 1,314,000 for the week ending 7/4 (-99,000).



Insured unemployment was 18,062,000 for the week ending 6/27 (-698,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) July 9, 2020

The DOL states, “the virus continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment.”

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows 12,066,045 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and 550,135 deaths as of Thursday morning, July 9. In the U.S. there are 3,055,144 cases and more than 132,309 deaths.

Arkansas has 305 COVID-19 related deaths, and 18,725 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

AR: 9,900+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/27

AR: 9,000+ filed or unemployment — week ending 6/20

AR: 8,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/13

AR: 9,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/6

