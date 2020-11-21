AR Duck hunting during the pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Hunters are not going to be sitting ducks this year just because of COVID-19.

Saturday, November 21st is open season for duck hunting in Arkansas.

“We are blessed by geography,” said Trey Reid, Assistant Chief of Communications AGFC.

This duck season, most hunters decided not to hand up the duck calls, instead, they are adding a face mask to the blind bag.

“Just use common sense. The same things that our public health officials are telling us,” said Reid.

Trey Reid the Assistant Chief of Communications with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said every year, people from all over the world flock to the natural state for duck hunting.

“Arkansas leads the country in mallard harvest every year and duck hunting is just a way of life around here,” said Reid.

Reid said typically they sell around 100,000 state duck stamps and around 50,000 non-resident duck stamps.

This year, we are on pace to do that and then some.

AGFC urging everyone to socially distance, set up separate blinds, using hand sanitizer, and play it safe.

“The thing is the great outdoors is a really safe place to be. Hunting and angling are the original social distancing, it’s a way to get away from folks,” said Reid.

Opening morning, Reid said there can be a lot of people gathering at boat ramps and duck hunting destinations so be patient.

