LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services announced the 2022 MLK Community Leaders Call to Action Program and its grant recipients this Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“These organizations, several are grassroots, are important to building communities and working with neighborhoods and families to address violence,” Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said. “Hopefully, we can set in motion a trend to support organizations that engage youth and work towards solutions.”

All ten of these awardees currently have partnership with the Arkansas MLK Commission and assist with the efforts promotes by Dr. King’s principles of nonviolence in more susceptible communities Scarbrough said.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services will award grants to the following organizations:

The recipients:

The Pettus Helping Hand Foundation

The Movement

Restoration Dream Center

Arkansas Stop the Violence

BMM

The Pulaski County OK Program

Brandon House Cultural and Performing Arts Center

Aviate Through Knowledge

Thrasher`s Boys and Girls Club

First Ward Living Grace Pantry

The Arkansas MLK Commission’s mission is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King in the state, and to promote the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens.

This program is in partnership with FOX 16’s Victory Over Violence campaign