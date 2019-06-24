AR River flows expected to increase after weekend rainfall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District expects flows to increase along the Arkansas River after rainfall of 4 to 5 inches fell across western Arkansas this weekend.

Flows at Trimble Lock and Dam near Fort Smith are about 230,000 cubic feet per second and are expected to peak Tuesday, June 25 at about 270,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Dardanelle Lock and Dam at Russellville are 200,000 c.f.s. and expected to peak Wednesday, June 26 at about 290,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Toad Suck Lock and Dam at Conway are 190,000 c.f.s. and expected to peak Wednesday, June 26 at about 300,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Murray Lock and Dam at Little Rock are 195,000 c.f.s. and expected to peak Thursday, June 27 at about 300,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Emmett Sanders Lock and Dam at Pine Bluff are 175,000 c.f.s. and are expected to peak Friday, June 28 at 300,000 c.f.s.

Flows at Dam 2 near Tichnor are 175,000 c.f.s. are expected to peak Saturday, June 29 at 300,000 c.f.s.

The National Weather Service predicts river stages and reminds persons along the Arkansas River to be monitoring their website in order to make decisions about whether to move livestock, equipment and belongings to higher ground. People in at-risk areas should also stay in contact with local emergency officials.

The river forecast website is https://water.weather.gov/ahps/.

For persons who are interested in the Arkansas River in Western Arkansas the National Weather Service link for Van Buren is https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=tsa&gage=vbua4.

For Central Arkansas the forecast site is just outside Conway at: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lzk&gage=toda4.

For those interested in the Arkansas River in eastern Arkansas, the Pine Bluff forecast information is: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=lzk&gage=pbfa4.

Daily river information can be obtained at http://www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil/ or the Corps’ mobile App which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.