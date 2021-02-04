AR Surgeon General announces candidacy for Lt. Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is now an official race for the Lieutenant Governor seat in 2022 with Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe announcing his candidacy Thursday.

Dr. Bledsoe was appointed Surgeon General in 2015, he says he was encouraged by many people to take on the position.

Dr. Bledsoe says he is an unashamed conservative that is pro-life, pro-second amendment, for smaller government and low taxes.

Dr. Bledsoe would still be able to be a working physician if elected and he hopes to be able to bring issues important to him to the forefront.

“The lieutenant governor position allows whoever who is in that position to articulate things that are important to them, to emphasize issues that are important to them, and I think I can use that microphone to really help the state so that’s really why I considered the lieutenant governor position,” said Dr. Bledsoe.

The other candidate in the race for Lieutenant Governor so far is state senator Jason Rapert.