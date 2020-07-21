ARAAP releases statement on safe reopening of schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (ARAAP) says at this time they cannot support a statewide return-to-school decision for Arkansas in August. Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released guidance on re-opening schools.

They say while some counties do have low rates of spread, other counties numbers are growing. ARAAP says safety policies and recourses are not standardized across the state, leading to inequitable protection for children, teachers, and families. These disparities are detrimental to Black, Latino, Marshallese, and other minority and low-income people who have been impacted severely by COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Due to this, it was suggested that opening the schools to in-person learning may not be the right choice at this time.

To ensure a safe school setting in Arkansas, ARAAP suggests the state prioritize the following strategies, which should be implemented in partnership with educators, administrators, parents, and students.

Local, Data-Driven Decisions . ARAAP believes there should be clear guidance from the state on specific, county-level data indicators that show it is safer to open specific school districts. The White House Opening Up America Again plan suggests reopening schools (Phase 2) when a region has a downward case trajectory OR downward trajectory for the percentage of positive tests (provided there’s sufficient testing) for 14 days. ARAAP supports using, at minimum, these criteria to plan for safe re-opening at the county level. Public health data should not be used only to shut down schools because of an outbreak.

K-12 Mandatory Masks. ARAAP thanks Governor Hutchinson for his statewide face mask mandate. ARAAP suggests an even stronger requirement in schools for mandatory K-12 student and teacher masks, with strong consideration given to requiring them for Pre-k 3 and 4. Perfection is not required, but masks are the state's best tool to prevent spread. The AAP suggests most children age 2 and older can safely wear masks and recognizes there are exemptions.

Social Distancing. ARAAP believes districts need clearer guidance on how to achieve social distancing and smaller, consistent cohorts of students. This will likely require fewer students to be in school buildings at any given time. Districts should be granted approvals to allow them to expand into space in community centers or to use creative scheduling to allow for social distancing when they open.

State Purchasing Power . The AAP is advocating for federal funds to support safe school re-opening, and ARAAP was pleased to hear Governor Hutchinson share that he hoped AR's federal delegation would support this. As they have thankfully done for the medical community, the state should utilize its purchasing power to obtain and distribute needed PPE, hand hygiene and cleaning supplies, and sanitation materials, including full medical PPE for all school nurses, building first responders, and teachers/para-professionals in self-contained/special needs classrooms.

Building Engineering Support. As emerging research explores the possibility of airborne spread for COVID-19, ARAAP believes districts need funding for needed classroom ventilation updates. Experts should be consulted to address highest-priority needs.

