LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fall is near, and that spooky feeling is in the air. Unfortunately, so are germs.

ARCare hosted a community health fair this evening at Next Level Events. An evening filled with costumes, and karaoke, but also serious health issue concerns.

Senior VP of Positive Connections with ARCare, Elizabeth Woodland said they wanted to “make it fun, like a Halloween or fall festival.”

Walking through the door attendees received a punch card that was checked off at each different health booth.

“The goal is for them to go to each booth and the can get information regarding what kind of service or resource is available to them.” Woodland said.

At the end of the night the attendees won prizes based upon completion.

Information wasn’t the only thing available at the health fair. There were health screenings for HIV, Hep-C, and syphilis, along with tests for glucose and blood pressure.

Flu vaccines and covid booster vaccines were also available, free of charge regardless of health insurance status.

The resources available were something attendee, Paul Person, said people should be lining up outside the door for.

“It’s not every day you get a chance to check your health” Person said.

While this was the first event ARCare hosted this season, it won’t be their last they said because of their goal to keep Arkansas healthy.