Arcturus Aerospace relocates to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arcturus Aerospace, an aerospace manufacturer located in California, announced today it will be relocating its operations to Little Rock. Veteran owned and operated, Arcturus Aerospace is an AS9100D certified operation that provides both quality and on-time delivery of CNC machined parts to aircraft manufacturers. As part of the relocation, the company will create six high-paying jobs in the initial phase; in addition, three management positions will be relocating to Little Rock.

“We are thrilled to relocate to Little Rock and join the momentum of the region’s growing aviation industry,” said Mark Greenwell, owner of Arcturus Aerospace. “Little Rock and Arkansas provide our company a skilled workforce, logistical advantages and a competitive business climate.”

Arcturus Aerospace joins a growing aviation and aerospace sector in Metro Little Rock. Employment of aviation and aerospace related jobs in the region is 33% above the national average. In addition, aerospace is Arkansas #1 export, accounting for more than $1 billion in annual exports.

“We’ve worked hard to make Arkansas a great choice for small businesses, especially those that are high-tech, and aerospace is a dynamic and growing industry for us,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “I find it especially gratifying to see that veteran-owned Arcturus is taking advantage of our business climate to both relocate and hire locally.”

“We are excited to have Arcturus Aerospace join Little Rock’s storied aviation history and create meaningful jobs for our citizens,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “Arcturus will enjoy our favorable business climate, our rich talent pool for recruitment and our quality of life amenities.”

“Pulaski County is grateful to Arcturus Aerospace for relocating its operations to Little Rock and Pulaski County,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “Both our low cost of doing business and low cost of living provides a means for companies and their employees to succeed.”

“With our skilled workforce, aviation companies, like Arcturus Aerospace, have the resources to succeed in Metro Little Rock,” said Little Rock Regional Chamber Chairman Ronnie Dedman. “Aviation and aerospace is a targeted industry and a focus of our marketing and recruitment effort.”

Founded in 1984, Arcturus Aerospace began milling and turning with a desire to produce Made in America products of excellence for reasonable prices. It has been under current ownership since 2015. Company president, Mark Greenwell, left Arkansas over 33-years ago to begin his career in the US Navy aviation service working with F-18’s and HH60 Sea Hawk helicopters. Arcturus Aerospace is proud to continue that legacy and employs the latest machining technology to produce parts for government and commercial aerospace companies from their new manufacturing facility in Little Rock.