LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eastbound Interstate 30 in Saline County is clear after a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ARDOT officials said the crash happened in Benton and that all eastbound lanes were affected.

Authorities have not released any information on any possible victims at this time.

