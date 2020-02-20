ARDOT announces new director one day after former director announced retirement







LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas Highway Commission has named Lorie Harris Tudor as Director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The Commission made the announcement following a special meeting held Thursday, February 20, 2020. Tudor will succeed Scott Bennett, who announced his retirement effective March 20, 2020.

Tudor began her 36-year career with what was then the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (Department) in 1981 as a Clerk Typist. She resigned in 1995 to return to school and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Degree from the University of Memphis. She returned to the Department in 1998 as a Civil Engineer I in the Planning Branch. She held various titles in Planning, Research, and Program Management, becoming Assistant Chief Engineer for Planning in 2011. In December 2014, she was named Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer. She is a Registered Professional Engineer.

Tudor will become the Department’s first female Director, and the fifth person to serve in that role in the Department’s last 47 years; she follows Henry Gray (15 years), Maurice Smith (6 years), Dan Flowers (17 years), and Scott Bennett (9 years).

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Director Scott Bennett announced he would retire effective March 20, 2020. Bennett informed the Highway Commission of his decision in a letter dated February 19.

“I’ve been fortunate to have been part of a great team and surrounded by so many capable and talented people throughout my entire career. I am indebted to the Commission, the staff, and so many others who have helped me and supported me all along,” Bennett concluded. “Any successes I’ve had have been the result of the efforts of many – I couldn’t and didn’t do this job by myself. It’s been a tough decision to leave, but in my heart, I know it’s the right one.” says Scott Bennett, Director at ARDOT.





