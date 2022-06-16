NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At least one person is dead after a U-Haul crashed on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Officials said that the U-Haul driver hit a support beam on Interstate 440. ARDOT officials said the right lane and shoulder going eastbound are blocked due to the incident.

According to officials with the Arkansas State Police, two people involved in the crash were taken out of a burning vehicle.

ASP officials said that the other person was taken to a local hospital. Authorities say the person is in serious medical condition.

This is a developing story.