JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down an overpass in Jacksonville Tuesday after discovering a hole in the bridge deck.

ARDOT officials said the Vandenberg Boulevard overpass and one lane of northbound Highway 67/167 were immediately shut down when the hole was found.

Transportation officials said the hole was near the centerline of the road and required immediate repair.

Images shared by ARDOT showed the extent of the damage, with pieces of concrete from the bridge broken and having fallen onto the supports below. Rebar was clearly visible from the roadway, and a photo from below showed the sky visible from below the bridge.

Image courtesy of Arkansas Department of Transportation

Image courtesy of Arkansas Department of Transportation

ARDOT officials are advising drivers that traffic will be moving very slowly around the closure, which they first had set at just over a half-mile in length before expanding it to nearly 2.4 miles.

There was not an estimate given by ARDOT crews as to when this repair work would be completed.