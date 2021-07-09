ARDOT: Continued interstate ramp closures, openings for I-30 in Little Rock from July 12 – 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Transportation will be opening and closing interstate ramps starting on Monday, July 12 through Saturday, July 17 as they continue to work on the 30 crossing project.

The plan will be redirecting I-30 eastbound drivers into the Little Rock downtown street grid.

Traffic will begin using the reconstructed two-lane off-ramp (Exit 140) as the primary route to reach the River Market, MacArthur Park, the East Village, and other downtown destinations.

⦁ I-30 eastbound ramp will open to the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) which is expected by Wednesday morning, traffic will begin to take the reconstructed ramp to 6th and 9th streets and the downtown city grid.

Later in the week, I-30 eastbound Exit 141A will be closed to Highway 10, Cantrell Road, and Clinton Avenue, making Exit 140 the only I-30 eastbound off-ramp to downtown Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp will be opened to the northbound frontage road which is expected by Wednesday morning, traffic will begin to use a new single-lane ramp directly connecting with the frontage road and providing drivers with the ability to access the Little Rock street grid without entering I-30 traffic.

⦁ I-30 off-ramps will be closed permanently to Cumberland Street (Exit 141A) expected as early as Thursday night, crews will permanently close the I-30 eastbound and westbound exit ramps to Cumberland Street, although the existing off-ramp loop to 2nd Street will remain open.

Eastbound traffic will be signed to use the newly opened downtown off-ramp (Exit 140) to 6th and 9th Streets and the city’s street grid.

⦁ Cumberland St. on-ramp is set to close permanently to I-30 eastbound, expected as early as Thursday night, crews will permanently close the on-ramp.

Traffic will be signed to use the 6th St. on-ramp to I-30 eastbound.

ARDOT asks that drivers use caution when approaching and traveling through the highway work zones. The work schedule is weather permitting.

For more travel information and the 30 crossing project click HERE.