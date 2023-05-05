PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have announced that construction work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock is scheduled to begin May 8.
Double-lane closures on the interstate will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., with traffic being controlled by construction barrels and signs.
Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock
Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)
- I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock
- Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock
24-hour Closures
- Riverfront Drive westbound (single-lane closure) between Washington Avenue and Cypress Street in North Little Rock
- Broadway Street (full closure) between South Cypress and North Locust streets in North Little Rock beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 15
Drivers are asked to exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.
The project is part of ARDOT’s 30 Crossing Project. To learn more, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.