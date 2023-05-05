PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have announced that construction work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock is scheduled to begin May 8.

Double-lane closures on the interstate will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., with traffic being controlled by construction barrels and signs.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

24-hour Closures

Riverfront Drive westbound (single-lane closure) between Washington Avenue and Cypress Street in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (full closure) between South Cypress and North Locust streets in North Little Rock beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 15

Drivers are asked to exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

The project is part of ARDOT’s 30 Crossing Project. To learn more, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.