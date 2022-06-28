ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. – Traffic on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County is currently delayed due to smoke in the area from a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews are responding to a vehicle fire 5.8 miles northeast of Brinkley in the westbound lane of I-40.

ARDOT reports that the westbound lanes are currently closed due to the fire and traffic in the eastbound lanes is slowing due to smoke in the area.

Transportation officials have not shared any information on injuries related to the crash at this time.