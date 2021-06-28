ARDOT: Drivers face new round of closures on I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock to end June

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas state transportation officials say drivers in Little Rock and North Little Rock should expect delays as crews continue work on Interstate 30.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, closures started Sunday evening, with more starting Monday and running through Thursday.

The closures are part of the larger 30 Crossing project, which transportation officials say is trying to “enhance one of the most traveled roads in Arkansas.”

The closures include:

Mon., June 28 – Thurs., July 1 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-40 eastbound ramp | Overnight single-lane closure between the I-40/I-30 split to the I-30 eastbound merge.

Mon., Wed., Thurs., June 28, 30, July 1 |8 p.m. – 5 a.m.| I-30 westbound in Little Rock | Overnight single and double-lane closures between 4th St. and I-630. Double-lane closures will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Mon., June 28 – Thurs., July 1 | 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. | Broadway St. | Overnight full street closure between I-30 frontage roads. Single-lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Detour will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Ave. and Riverfront Dr.



Mon., June 28 – Tues., June 29 | 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (Exit 139 A) | Full ramp closure during overnight hours. Detour will be signed to use Exit 139B to Roosevelt Rd.



Mon., June 28 – Thurs., July 1 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-30 eastbound in Little Rock | Overnight single and double-lane closures between I-630 and the Cantrell Interchange. Double-lane closures will be limited to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tues., June 29 – Thurs., July 1 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-30 eastbound in North Little Rock | Overnight single and double-lane closures between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Ave. Double-lane closures will be limited to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For more information on the project and to see long-term travel impact, head to 30Crossing.com.