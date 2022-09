BENTON, Ark. – Lanes on Interstate 30 near Benton were closed Friday afternoon due to downed power lines, according to officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ARDOT officials said that the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Traffic crews said that a crane working in the work zone hit a power line near Exit 114.

Crews have not released any information on if there are any injuries at this time.