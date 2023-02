NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Westbound lanes on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock are blocked due to a deadly crash, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

According to ARDOT officials, the crash happened near Interstate 430 just after 7 a.m. Officials said that the crash involved one vehicle.

ARDOT officials said that the inside and left shoulder are blocked at this time.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.