LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Interstate travel through Little Rock will face lane and road closures beginning Tuesday night.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation cautions motorists that beginning Tuesday double lane closures on Interstate 30 through Little Rock may be in place to facilitate its 30 Crossing project. Generally, the department states, double-lane interstate closures will be between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Traffic control during lane closures will be by construction barrels and signage. Drivers are reminded to use caution and be prepared for changes.

Additional closures at fixed times are planned.

During the day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. closures are scheduled in three places: The frontage road between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock, Broadway Street eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock, and Riverfront Drive between Washington Avenue and Olive Street in North Little Rock.

Additionally, overnight closures, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., are scheduled.

Interstate 30 will see both single and double -lane closures between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock. This will include a single-lane closure between I-30 eastbound and the I-630 westbound ramp. The I-630 westbound ramp will be fully closed between College and 15th streets and the Pedestrian Bridge in Little Rock on the overnight schedule.

Also in overnight closures, the north terminal in Little Rock will have single-lane closures on both I-30 and I-40 lanes and ramps. The I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound will be fully closed in Little Rock. Detour signage will direct motorists to the northbound frontage road.

Night-side closures will take place with different start times than 8 p.m. are planned. The I-30 frontage road between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock is scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

Broadway Street eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock will have a single-lane closure starting at 11 p.m. each night.

Three throughfares are slated for 24-hour closure: Mahlon Street between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock will be closed with detour signs. The 6th Street bridge in Little Rock will close for reconstruction, detour signs will direct motorists to the 9th Street bridge or 3rd Street. Sherman Street will also be fully closed between President Clinton Avenue and 2nd Street in Little Rock, with detour signage directing drivers through the River Market area.

Beginning overnight Saturday, Sept. 10, I-30 eastbound traffic will begin using the new river bridge. On Saturday, Sept. 17 westbound traffic will be moved to the new bridge, marking the closure of the old I-30 bridge, constructed in the mid 1950s.

