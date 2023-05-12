LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on Interstate 30 between Little Rock and North Little Rock can expect lane closures the week of May 15.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the double lane closures will generally occur between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Constructions barrels and signs will mark the closed lanes.

Additionally, some closures are planned during the day.

DAYTIME CLOSURES, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Riverfront Drive westbound will have a single lane closed between Washington Avenue and Cypress Street in North Little Rock.

Cypress Street southbound will have a single lane closed between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock.

Broadway Street will have a single lane closed between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSURES,8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-30 will have single and double lanes closed and traffic shift between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock.

I-30 westbound off-ramp to I-630 westbound will have a single lane closed between the river and pedestrian bridges in Little Rock.

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound will be fully closed in Little Rock with a ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road.

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps will have single lanes closed at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-30 frontage road southbound will have a single lane closed between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Broadway Street will have a single lane closed between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock

24-HOUR CLOSURES

Broadway Street will be fully closed between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock beginning at 10 p.m. May 12 through 5 a.m. May 15

More information is available on the 30 Crossing project website.