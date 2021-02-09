ARDOT postpones I-430 closure due to expected winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A planned closure of Interstate 430 this weekend will be pushed back, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The closure was set to affect southbound I-430 from I-40 to Cantrell Road northbound traffic from Rodney Parham Road and Cantrell.

A winter storm is set to slam most of the state of Arkansas in the coming days, expected to bring accumulating ice and temperatures well below freezing.

From ARDOT Dave Parker he said that the river bridge closure will be delayed for a week, now scheduled for Feb. 19-21.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.