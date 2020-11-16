ARDOT reminds drivers to use IDriveArkansas.com for Thanksgiving holiday travel information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) wants to remind drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during the holiday season.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage people to stay home as much as possible during the pandemic, but ARDOT officials say if Arkansans choose to travel, there are several things to consider before starting the trip. For official guidance on traveling, click here.

ARDOT officials say in a news release sent Monday if Arkansans decide to travel during the Thanksgiving Holiday (Nov. 25- Nov. 29), they wish you and your family a safe trip.

Officials with ARDOT say extensive highway improvements continue throughout the state. According to ARDOT, they are working to have as many lanes open as possible, but travelers could still see work zones and delays due to increased traffic.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage, according to ARDOT.

You can see work zones across the state in the image below:

LATEST POSTS: