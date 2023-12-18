CENTRAL ARKANSAS, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for both Pulaski and Saline Counties beginning Monday.

According to ARDOT officials, lane closures in Pulaski County will begin Monday and finish up by Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Daytime closures

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway Streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Magnolia and Pine Streets in North Little Rock

Locust Street northbound (single-lane closure) between Broadway and 5th Streets in North Little Rock.

Overnight closures

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 (I-40) in North Little Rock.

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single and double-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway Streets in North Little Rock

Locust Street northbound (single-lane closure) between Broadway and 5th Streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street northbound (single-lane closures) between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock

24-hour closures

Riverfront Drive (full closure) between Pine and Olive Streets in North Little Rock from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20

Road crews will also require a ramp closure at exit 116 in Saline County that will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday and end on Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Traffic for both the ramp and lane closures will be controlled with message boards, construction barrels, barricades and signage. Drivers are asked to be cautious when traveling through the work zones and watch for slower traffic speeds.