ARDOT to hold virtual meeting about Interstate 69 construction between Highways 278 and 65

DREW AND DESHA COUNTIES, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) announced Monday they will hold a “live” virtual public involvement meeting via WebEx to review the proposed plans to construct a new roadway (Insterstate 69) extending from Highway 278 to Highway 65 in Drew and Desha Counties.
According to a news release sent by ARDOT on Monday, ARDOT will conduct a live WebEx virtual public involvement meeting to discuss proposed plans to construct a new segment of Interstate 69 on Tuesday, October 6 from 5:30 until 7 p.m.
ARDOT invites the public to listen, view meeting materials and participate by asking questions and making comments.
The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21.
To take part in the virtual meeting, click here.
