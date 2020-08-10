ARDOT to hold WebEx “Live” meeting about widening Highway 51 in Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will hold a “live” virtual public involvement meeting via WebEx HERE to review the proposed plans to widen Highway 51 from 26th Street to Highway 67 in Arkadelphia.

Project staff will give a brief presentation regarding the project Wednesday, August 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You are invited to listen, view meeting materials, and participate by asking questions and making comments with the appropriate ARDOT staff.

The website will be available for comments from Wednesday, August 12 until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.