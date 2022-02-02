LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Winter weather is approaching Arkansas and Haywood King from Alexander said he’s not a big fan of what is incoming.

“Just trying to make sure that I have a lot of food and water and supplies like that. Hopefully, it won’t get too nasty because I hate the ice!” King exclaimed.

King said he will avoid getting out on the roads if at all possible. But he does want to see roads be in the best condition possible on the off chance he does have to get out.

“I really hope that the Arkansas transportation services can get the roads right and ready,” King said.

ArDOT spokesman Dave Parker said crews have been prepping for days now and they have double-checked everything on their lists.

“Meaning the equipment is in shape, good running order, that the personnel have all been informed and let them know ‘Hey it’s going to be a longer week than normal, weekend possibly’,” Parker said.

With rain coming before the wintry mix and freezing rain it is not as advantageous to pre-treat roads because that rain will just wash away anything crews lay down.

Parker said ArDOT officials are monitoring the weather closely and will take an hour-by-hour approach in how they react to the storm. They will have to look for windows of opportunity to send out road crews.

“Once it hits the roadway, the bridge and freezes, we can’t do much with it other than put down the chemicals, the rock salt, and hope that it starts to break it up a little bit,” Parker explained.

Much like power crews, Parkers said they will have to be aware of any potential damage ice could cause.

“Limbs and trees are going to come down causing power outages. Those limbs and trees have a tendency to fall on roads,” Parker said.

Which is ArDOT is asking for people to stay off the roads if possible and if people do have to get on the road use extreme caution.

King said he is fully prepared to stay off the road and has the next few days already planned out.

“Hot cocoa, coffee, Netflix and chill,” King said.