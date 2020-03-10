Ark. state representative proposes interim study to overhaul bail system

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One state representative is wanting to put forth an interim study to overhaul the bail system in Arkansas.

St. Rep. Andrew Collins, (D) District 35, says getting rid of the monetary bail system altogether could be an option.

He sites New Jersey and New Mexico as two states that have done so successfully.

As part of the reforms, he would also like to see more done to make sure people actually show up to court.

“We can make our existing bail system fairer and we can reduce cost we can do things that are clearer forms for people,” says St. Rep. Collins. “We can put reminders in place that would help people appear to court. That’s the goal of bail is to get people to show up to court.”

Collins also says adding risk assessment tools and certain algorithms would help take out some of the bias that exists when assigning bail amounts.