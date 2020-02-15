Arkadelphia man battling rare cancer; community helping out

Arkadelphia, Ark.-“When they tell you that you have stage four cancer you don’t have long normally but I’m a fighter…. and I’m going to beat this,” Brandon Parker said.

People in Arkadelphia and Clark County showing their support to a brave young man battling a rare type of cancer.

Brandon Parker says his life changed two years ago when he was diagnosed with rare cancer in his nasal cavity. It has now spread to his back.

Brandon is a fighter. He’s 26 years old and he’s been married for almost a year. Since 2018, he’s been in and out of the hospital having multiple surgeries.

He was discharged from UAMS on Friday and says he is so happy to be home with family and friends.

Brandon Parker says he was diagnosed with Schneiderian Squamous Cell Carcinoma Cancer.

Brandon says he kept dealing with sinus infections and nose bleeds along with countless trips to the emergency room.

They found a tumor near his sinus cavity that grew out of his nose.

Doctors removed it, Brandon went through treatment and thought he was doing much, better but it came back.

Every time he took one step forward his symptoms took him 10 steps back.

“I had a really rare thing happen which is the tumor that was up here had cancer in it. It metastasized and went down my back my spine and I got lots and lots of tumors on my back there breaking my spine,” Brandon said.

Brandon says through faith, prayer and support from his family and friends he’s determined to beat cancer.

He’s a huge hogs fan and on Sunday he will be celebrating his 27th birthday with a fish fry and drinking lots of protein shakes to add on some weight.

The community is now stepping in to help Brandon with treatments and financial support.

They’re hosting a yard sale next month and they’ve started a go-fund-me page to help as well.

Click here if you would like to help Brandon.