LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hurricane Ian is hitting home for one Arkansan this week in Florida.

Shaneika Chambers of central Arkansas is in Sarasota this week for a friend’s wedding and experienced the devastating weather firsthand.

She said the weather she saw in Florida Wednesday was worse than any weather she has ever witnessed in Arkansas.

“Terrified. Absolutely terrified,” Chambers said. “I think the scariest part about it was just not knowing what was going to happen until it actually happened.”

Chambers said most of the damage she saw in Sarasota was fallen trees and powerlines that were down.

She said the power went out in her hotel and when they took the elevator up to her room Wednesday afternoon, it quit and went straight down.

The wedding Chambers went to Florida for, had to be cancelled last minute due to the weather. She said the bride has not rescheduled it.

Chambers plans to head back to Arkansas Saturday and does not want to return to Florida this time of year or ever during hurricane season in the future.