LVIV, Ukraine – A Little Rock man says the missionary work he is doing in Ukraine is so important that he is not leaving the embattled country until he has to.

“I feel called to be here,” Arkansas native Chris Loux explained. “We have an evacuation plan in place, should something happen.”

Loux has lived in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, for the last seven years. The former Central High School student and Cabot High School graduate said he feels safe now but has a plan and go bag ready if he needs to flee.

“Maintain communication with one another, on a daily basis, and we would have to have clothes, money on hand,” he said of his emergency plan.

Loux described the situation as serious but added that for Ukrainians, it is nothing new.

“It isn’t the first time that Russia has amassed troops at the border,” he said.

Loux is part of Josiah Venture, a missionary group that focuses on empowering youth.

“Our heart is for young people, and we want to see the next generation have an impact in their culture and in their society,” he explained.

The Arkansan prays he doesn’t have to evacuate but is taking it one day at a time.

“The reality is, there’s a lot of unknowns,” he said.

Loux’s dad and sisters remain in Little Rock, and he gives them updates as he can.

If Russia invades Ukraine, there is a possibility Loux would return briefly to Little Rock until it would be safe to go back.