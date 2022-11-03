NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, November 5th.

This annual event has a two-mile walk and ceremony. The walk is to raise awareness and the ceremony is to recognize supporters.

“To honor those that are caregivers, who are diagnosed with the disease, those who are just supporters, and those who know someone or have someone in their live they have lost to Alzheimer’s,” said David Cook, senior public policy manager of the Arkansas chapter.

The event begins with arrival at 9 a.m., following the ceremony at 10 a.m. at Argenta Plaza, in North Little Rock.

Cook said there are so many Arkansans impacted. Gigi Gabriel is one of them.

Gabriel’s mother is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She said it was “really damaging in all aspects because I was consumed with the disease too, I couldn’t move pass that she was dying.”

Gabriel will be at the event Saturday in honor of her mother.

“The Arkansas Department of Human Services will soon announce that it has completed work on and will begin implementation of a comprehensive Alzheimer’s and Dementia State Plan to improve care and support for Arkansas residents,” officials with the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said.

Officials say it’s a four-step plan – focusing on four priority areas: “Access and Quality of Care; Family Caregiver Support; Public Awareness; and Training and Workforce.”

For more information on this walk, or to get involved – visit their website at www.act.alz.org