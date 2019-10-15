Arkansans have one year to get REAL ID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansans now have less than one year until a REAL ID will be required to board a flight or enter a federal facility. Across the United States, the requirement begins October 1, 2020 as a result of the REAL ID Act. Passed by Congress in 2005, it requires every state to issue this REAL ID-compliant license or ID. More than 227,600 Arkansans have obtained a REAL ID, which is approximately ten percent of active licenses and IDs in the state.

In order to obtain a REAL ID, the federal government requires Arkansans confirm proof of residency, legal presence and identity and Social Security number through the following documentation:

Passport or birth certificate

Two proof of address documents such utility bills or bank statements

Social Security card

Name change linking documents, example: Marriage Certificate

Divorce Decree, Court order

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) recently launched a website, www.ar.gov/REALID, allowing Arkansans to list the documentation that will be presented at the Revenue Office to obtain a REAL ID. The website confirms the documents meet all requirements or specifies which document is missing.

“Arkansas began issuing the REAL ID in October 2016, well in advance of the deadline issued by Congress,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “While the ID has been available for years, we want to be certain Arkansans are aware it will be required to board a plane or enter a federal facility beginning October 1, 2020. Prior to making the trip to the Revenue Office, I encourage Arkansans to visit www.ar.gov/REALID to learn about the requirements to obtain the ID.”

The cost to obtain a REAL ID does not differ from the cost to obtain or renew a license or ID. The REAL ID may be obtained any time as a replacement license or ID.

“With every service we provide, our goal at DFA is to simplify and streamline it in order to save Arkansans valuable time and effort,” said DFA Secretary Larry Walther. “Although the federal government does require that we review a variety of documents in order to issue a REAL ID, we’ve eliminated any guesswork regarding these documents by offering www.ar.gov/REALID. Utilizing this website allows Arkansans to confidently make the trip to the Revenue Office to obtain the REAL ID, eliminating any need for a follow up visit due to missing documents.”

The following Revenue Offices issue the REAL ID: Arkadelphia, Batesville, Bentonville, Conway, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Forrest City, Fort Smith (6515 Phoenix Avenue), Greenwood, Harrison, Hot Springs (200 Woodbine), Jonesboro, Little Rock (Three State Police Plaza Drive), Little Rock (1900 W. 7th St.), Little Rock (9108 North Rodney Parham), Monticello, Mountain Home, Paragould, Russellville, Searcy, Sherwood, Springdale, Texarkana, West Memphis and White Hall.

“Most people have non-refundable tickets and other expensive elements to their trips,” said Sari Koshetz, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). “Do not be the person who doesn’t make it onto the plane because you didn’t have the proper ID and be sure your Real ID-compliant ID does not expire before your return trip as well.”

Additional information on the REAL ID Act of 2005 may be found at www.dhs.gov/real-id.