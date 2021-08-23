Arkansans head to Tennessee to help with flood recovery efforts

BENTON, Ark. – Catastrophic flooding in Tennessee killed more than 20 people and more than a dozen still missing. Homes and businesses are destroyed. In response, an Arkansas couple is heading to Tennessee to help with the cleanup efforts.

Close to 20 inches of rain in less than 24 hours ripped through Humphreys County, Tennessee.

“It’s heartbreaking really to see the devastation. They said it came on so fast,” 3H Ministries Owner Roy Hale said.

Roy and his wife Melanie run 3H Ministries in Benton. Their mission is to help in times of need. That’s why when they were talking with their friend who lives in Tennessee, they jumped into action without a second thought.

“He used the word catastrophic. I said, ‘hey I’ve got a dump trailer I have chainsaws could y’all use some extra help.’ He said ‘definitely,'” Roy said.

Already they’ve received bag upon bag of donated clothing to take on their almost five-hour drive “People are willing to help their neighbor that’s really what it’s about,” Roy said.

Packing up the car and ready to hit the road, they will not only help with cleanup efforts but let those affected know they are not alone.

“We’ve heard some very tragic stories of loss,” Melanie said.

“We also want to just love on people, probably cry with people, just let them know they are loved,” Roy said.

The Hales leave tomorrow afternoon and plan to stay through the weekend. They are asking for food, water, clothes and prayers. To donate you can contact Roy Hale at (501) 580-1977.