Arkansans headed to help with hurricane

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An American Red Cross volunteer with expertise in mental health will be deploying for Florida Tuesday morning. He will be at the Little Rock chapter TONIGHT (Monday) at 7 p.m. for those interested in speaking with him.

If you are interested in speaking with the volunteer, please contact Josh Egbert ASAP.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed 9 emergency response vehicles in response to Hurricane Dorian. An initial round of 32 volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas are also deploying to the East Coast to support hurricane response efforts. Some are already in route toward the East Coast.

Two-person teams will take the emergency response vehicles which will be used to provide food and other disaster response supplies to the residents affected by the hurricane. Other volunteers will serve in various capacities including logistics, transportation needs and shelter operation which includes feeding, health services and mental health services.

About Red Cross Emergency Services:

Celebrating 100 years of dedicated service in the region, the American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies. Thousands of volunteers and generous donors provide community support services including disaster relief, preparedness efforts,

training in lifesaving skills, service to military families and blood services. The Greater St. Louis Region covers St. Louis City, and 62 surrounding counties in Missouri and Illinois. All disaster relief services are free. To learn more about the Red Cross and how you can help, contact your local Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcross.org.