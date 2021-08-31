Arkansans help family who evacuated to Conway to escape Hurricane Ida

CONWAY, Ark. — A Louisiana family evacuated to Arkansas ahead of hurricane Ida arrived in Conway this weekend not knowing a soul, or when they would be able to return home.

After FOX16’s initial story aired Monday, offers of help came pouring in from our FOX16 viewers. The family said they are getting a glimpse of Southern Hospitality.

“I’m feeling a lot better today, after a night’s rest in a hotel,” Victoria Courteaux said.

The kindness of strangers reaching out to someone in need.

“I didn’t expect that,” Courteaux said, “I didn’t know what to say but I know I can’t think him enough.

After seeing our initial story with hurricane evacuees Victoria Courteaux and her family, an Arkansas man who wants to remain anonymous, said he felt compelled to help.

The man offered to pay for their hotel for a few more days, even giving the family money for essentials like baby diapers and formula for her two young kids.

“We are covered as far as a hotel until Saturday morning, that’s wonderful news, we have a few more days to figure out what we will do,” Courteaux said.

The family is still unsure of what the devastation is like back home in St. Bernard Parish — which is just a few miles outside of New Orleans.

“We have to wait for the power to be restored, we don’t know if the highways are cleared off yet to return,” Courteaux said. There’s a lot of places going through Baton Rouge that are flooded, there’s power lines down.”

Courteaux and her family now are forced to sit and wait.

“That’s the big question, we don’t know what we are going back to, but I know reports and staying on top of things they’re saying it could be a while till we return,” Courteaux said. “That they want evacuates to stay put so it’s hard still but we’re doing the best we can.”

In the meantime — the family said they are thankful for the kindness of strangers.

“He came at the right time,” Courteaux said.

Since then, Courteaux said she has been in contact with some of her family who did not evacuate and said they are safe.

Red Cross in Arkansas said they are not authorized to set up shelters right now, they are directing evacuees to call Louisiana 211 or text LA Shelter to 898-211.

During his weekly press conference, we asked Governor Asa Hutchinson if there was a state plan to help evacuees in Arkansas. He said Red Cross is already headed to Louisianna to help but and they have always been helpful, and they may have to figure out a plan for these evacuees.