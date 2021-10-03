Arkansans lining up for COVID-19 vaccine boosters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Pharmacists in Little Rock say for the first time in months they’re seeing more line up for covid-19 vaccines.

The Pfizer Covid Booster is now available to those 65+ and 18+ with underlying conditions.

“It was as soon as the news broke that they were even talking about a booster, we started getting phone calls,” The Drug Store pharmacist intern Laura Rains said.

Rains works at The Drug Store off of North Rodney Parham in Little Rock. She says the pharmacy officially started offering boosters on Sept. 24 and ever since then phones have been ringing off the hook.

“This is kind of like back to the very first days when the vaccine was first available,” Rains said.

Rains says the increase is a big change from what they were seeing just a few weeks ago. She says before the booster shot was offered the pharmacy was using about one to two vials of the COVID-19 vaccines a day, now they’re up to 20-40.

Melanie Gates lives in Little Rock. She’s not on the list to get the booster yet but says it’s a good move for her going forward.

“It’s protection for ourselves so we don’t get sick,” Gates said.

The Drug Store pharmacists say first and second doses are still few and far between.

“We’ve been doing almost three times more boosters than regular shots,” Rains said.

Some who haven’t got their first doses still say they are on the fence and need more time to make a decision.

“You could still get sick, I don’t know that’s what makes me still skeptical about it,” Cortne Ousley who lives in Little Rock Ousley.

Still, pharmacists say they are happy to have more walking in and out of the doors.

The CDC has not yet released information on when they will expand to offer the booster shot to more of the population.

Right now, the booster is only available to those who received the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.