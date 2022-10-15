LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many families gathered at a covered space near the State Capitol in Little Rock on Saturday evening to participate in the International Wave of Light event to remember the babies that passed on too soon.

The annual International Wave of Light event is held every year in October, the month widely recognized as Infant Loss Awareness Month across the globe.

Families were invited to light a candle in every time zone and leave it burning for an hour.

In Arkansas, the event was held in a covered space, right next to the State Capitol. This year is the ninth year that the event has taken place in Arkansas.

A spotlight was lit for an hour in front of the State Capitol as apart of the event.