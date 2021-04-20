Arkansans react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd Last summer.

In Arkansas people are reacting to the verdict.

It was a moment all eyes were glued to the TV, as the judge read the verdict for Derek Chauvin.

Kesha Cobb organized protests in North Little Rock following the death of George Floyd and like thousands of others, she was on the edge of her seat waiting to see whether Chauvin would be found innocent or guilty.

“It’s our sons, our brothers, our fathers, our uncles. You can feel the emotion in my voice right now, we’re not confident sometimes in the judicial system. I’m watching it and I’m like maybe this isn’t going to happen, maybe he won’t get convicted or maybe it’s going to be a lesser charge,” Cobb said.

As the verdict came in and Chauvin was found guilty on all charges, she said she had a sigh of relief.

“It was surreal, it was very surreal, it still is,” Cobb said.

For Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins, he said the conviction was a no brainer.

“Personally, it’s what I expected. I think if you look at the evidence presented, I think the jury made the right decision,” Cobb said.

As a law enforcement officer overseeing an entire department, he believes it is important officers are held to the same if not higher standard.

“We have to be held accountable. I think it was good for the community to see a conviction,” Higgins said.

For Cobb, she hopes this is the first step in police reform.

“I hope this is not some kind of example that is set, this is a standard that is set,” Cobb said.

She said this verdict shows voices were heard.

“I’m proud. I think what we all need to know is that the world came together, stood up and said we don’t like this and something happened,” Cobb said.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also addressed the verdict at Tuesday’s city board meeting. He started the meeting with a moment of silence.