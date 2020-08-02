Arkansans receiving mysterious seeds in the mail from China

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— People across the country, and here in Arkansas, are finding mysterious seeds in their mailbox from China.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is warning people not to open them, throw them away, or plant them.

We talked to a woman in Little Rock who says she got the seed shipment on Friday and was unnerved.

“The label actually has a bunch of writing in Chinese. You’re not sure who sent it, where it came from– what’s inside,” said Carolyn Voiles.

Voiles says she regularly orders things online, but was surprised when she saw this in the mailbox.

“I’ve never ordered anything else from China other than a necklace years ago,” Voiles added.

Voiles describes the seeds as ‘micro seeds’ and compares the size of them to salt.

“It’s very creepy because I’m not sure how they got my address,” said Voiles.

Government officials say they do not believe it’s anymore than a “brushing scam” but they still want to know about it.

If you get one in the mail the Arkansas Department of Agriculture says to report it here.

The Department of Agriculture says they will pick the shipment up and “transfer the seeds to the USDA for identification or destruction.”