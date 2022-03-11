LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The winter wonderland that parts of Arkansas saw Friday isn’t so much appreciated by many in the month of March.

“I’m sick of it. I’m ready for some warm weather,” Randy Clay said.

Stopping at the gas station to clear snow off his truck, Clay says this weather is just what you get with the Natural State.

On a trip from Kansas City, Missouri is Joann Lopez for her daughter’s volleyball tournament. She isn’t fazed by the snow falling from the Arkansas sky’s

Lopez even called it “warm.”

But, Arkansan, Vicky Allen doesn’t agree. She says the weather is an inconvenience. She also stopped by the gas station to scrape snow off her car.

But many can agree with Lopez on one thing, we all love beautiful snow. She says the snow we got Friday was great.