LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansans say they’re losing hope as prices rise to the highest they’ve been in years.

Inflation rates in the United States are up 9.1 percent in the last 12 months. That’s up from the Dow Jones prediction of 8.8 percent.

“I’m telling you; it’s getting there. It’s getting ridiculous,” said shopper Jeffery Novakovic.

Novakovic was out shopping with his wife and four boys Wednesday afternoon. Even with dual incomes, he says feeding a family of six isn’t what it used to be.

“You can’t really budget,” said Novakovic. “It’s almost like you have to over-budget for groceries and such.”

“I don’t even make a list anymore,” said shopper Monica Sanchez. “I’ll just go and try and find the best deals at this point.”

Monica Sanchez says she’s having to penny-pinch where she can, at the grocery store and at the gas pump.

“I’ll go on my phone and be like where’s the cheapest gas?” said Sanchez.

This week, Sanchez says she’s excited to see gas at $3.90 per gallon. She says she’s not confident it will stay there though.

“We got to get ready for it to go back up, right? It’s not going to keep going down at this point,” said Sanchez.

Shoppers in Arkansas say they have lost hope.

“It’s very defeating sometimes,” said Sanchez.

Many say they wonder when, if ever, Arkansans will see relief.

“You really don’t know how much more it’s going to keep going up,” said Novakovic. “All you can do is hold on for the ride I guess.”

Prices are going up across the board from food to gas to energy.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices are the highest, climbing five point six percent in the past 12 months.