Arkansans weathering winter storm, preparations for incoming second wave

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eight inches of snow blanketed Central Arkansas Monday making it look like a winter wonderland, but the roads are anything but wonderful.

David Bogard had a plow mounted to the front of his truck and was out clearing the roads in downtown Little Rock.

“Situations like this are pretty monumental and so we’re behind,” Bogard said.

He said he had to wait for the snow to settle before he could clear out the roads.

“We just couldn’t keep up with it so we sat back and waited until it finished. We’ll be going all day and most of the night,” Bogard said.

By late afternoon, most of the snow was plowed but the side streets were still covered in a white blanket. Lew Dillahunty had to get out for work and said it got rough in some spots.

“There’s been a lot of people in ditches today. We’ve helped a couple people out like that,” Dillahunty said.

His truck was equipped to make the trip.

“If you have four-wheel-drive it’s not too bad if you go slow under the speed limit and keep plenty of spacing,” Dillahunty said.

From those forced out to those venturing out, Jenn Moquin and John Rice made the trek to have some fun sledding with their daughters.

“We got nervous on one for a minute on Cantrell but pulled through,” Moquin said.

Just like Dillahunty, they said it definitely helps to have four-wheel-drive.

“I wouldn’t go out here without four-wheel-drive for sure. It was lucky we had the truck,” Rice said.

No matter what car you’re driving, Bogard said his biggest tip is take it slow.

“If you think you’re going slow enough slow down,” Bogard said.

There were multiple accidents across Little Rock and cars were stranded on several roads and interstates.