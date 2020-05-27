Arkansas 30 Day fund and Arkansas State University announce strategic partnership

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Today the Arkansas 30 Day Fund and Arkansas State University announced a partnership to help Arkansas small businesses struggling as a result of COVID-19. The fund was established by Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband Bryan Sanders to provide forgivable loans of up to $3,000 to help bridge the gap for small businesses until they get relief from the government or demand returns for their product or service. Through its Delta Center for Economic Development, A-State will recruit, interview and supply student volunteers to help with the processing of applications received by the Arkansas 30 Day fund.

“We are so grateful for this partnership and to have the support of Arkansas State in our mission

of helping as many Arkansas small businesses as possible,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Other 30 Day Fund programs around the country have similarly partnered with universities in

their home states including the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and the

University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. “Arkansas State University is honored to partner with the AR 30 Day Fund by offering our students a unique opportunity to help small businesses across Arkansas recover from the financial impact of COVID-19,” ASU System President Charles L. Welch said.

“This partnership also provides our students a chance to gain valuable experience with a nonprofit

while learning more about the financial difficulties our small businesses are facing due to no

fault of their own. I am appreciative of Sarah and Bryan Sanders for giving A-State students this

opportunity.”

“Providing real-world experiences is a key component of Arkansas State’s commitment to our

students,” A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse added. “Engagement with the community

through a project like the Arkansas 30 Day Fund also fulfills one of the goals of our proposed

strategic plan. We are excited for this partnership between the A-State Delta Center and

Arkansas 30 Day Fund.”

Since launching less than two weeks ago the Arkansas 30 Day Fund has received applications

from all across the state and has already begun distributing funds. “This is about Arkansans helping Arkansans, and we are encouraged by the outpouring of support from across our great state to help our fellow Arkansans weather this crisis,” said Sanders.

Arkansas businesses that qualify for assistance from the Fund are:

Small businesses that employ three to 30 people;

Based in Arkansas and have been operating for at least one year;

Owned and operated by an Arkansas resident.

To apply for assistance from the Arkansas 30 Day submit an application here:

http://www.Arkansas30DayFund.com