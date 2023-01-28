LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Young sharp shooters from across the Natural State gathered Saturday at the Pulaski County extension offices for a BB gun competition.

The program is one of many offered by the 4-H organization. All competitors have been trained by a 4-H shooting sports instructor, with an emphasis on safety.

And like many things, COVID-19 has played its roll on this competition.

Pulaski County 4-H agent Andrew Bolton said that the setting is returning to its previous popularity “Before COVID it was a big, I guess, intimate setting for each of their kids to shoot.”

The young competitors demonstrated 4 different shooting styles. The winners will advance to the nationals in Nebraska in June.